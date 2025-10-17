PM Modi meets Sri Lankan President Amarasuriya: Discussed Indian fishermen
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Sri Lanka's new leader, Harini Amarasuriya, to New Delhi on Friday—her first official trip to India since taking office last year.
The two leaders covered a lot of ground, from discussing education and women's empowerment to discussing innovation.
One major topic: the ongoing issue of Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lanka.
Fishermen issue, return of Katchatheew Island on agenda
The fate of Tamil Nadu fishermen is a big concern right now—since 2021, Sri Lanka has held 1,482 Indian fishermen and 198 boats, with 76 fishermen and 242 boats still in custody.
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister had urged Modi to step in, also pushing for the return of Katchatheevu Island and traditional fishing rights.
This meeting signals both countries want to sort out tough issues while building stronger ties for the future.