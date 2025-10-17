PM Modi meets Sri Lankan President Amarasuriya: Discussed Indian fishermen

Fishermen issue, return of Katchatheew Island on agenda

The fate of Tamil Nadu fishermen is a big concern right now—since 2021, Sri Lanka has held 1,482 Indian fishermen and 198 boats, with 76 fishermen and 242 boats still in custody.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister had urged Modi to step in, also pushing for the return of Katchatheevu Island and traditional fishing rights.

This meeting signals both countries want to sort out tough issues while building stronger ties for the future.