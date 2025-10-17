Next Article
Sri Lankan PM visits Delhi school, discusses education exchange
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya dropped by Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya in Delhi on Friday, accompanied by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood.
The visit was all about seeing Delhi's modern classrooms and teaching styles in action, with both leaders hoping to spark more educational exchanges between their regions.
Amarasuriya says model can be replicated in other countries
During the tour, Amarasuriya and Sood discussed a new "Delhi-Colombo Education Bridge" to encourage student and teacher exchanges, plus more teacher training and eco-friendly school practices.
Both leaders, who actually went to Delhi University themselves, seemed focused on sharing ideas, with Amarasuriya noting that this model could inspire other countries to follow suit.