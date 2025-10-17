Sabarimala gold theft: Priest, 9 TDB officials involved in heist

Theft happened in 3 phases

The group's actions broke temple rules and ignored High Court orders, seriously breaching trust. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Potti.

Investigators say the theft happened in three phases—removing gold, returning superficially plated gold, and diverting the loot for profit.

Senior TDB officials are now also accused of faking records to cover up the crime.

Potti is in custody till October 30 as the SIT digs deeper, looking at other staff who might be involved and working to recover the stolen gold.