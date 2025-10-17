Delhi Diwali traffic: Cops issue advisories, highlight key trouble zones

As Delhi gears up for Diwali, traffic disruptions are occurring in many parts of the city. With crowds out shopping and more vehicles on the road, the Delhi Traffic Police are urging everyone to avoid major congestion spots, plan routes ahead, and use navigation apps to dodge the worst jams.

Key trouble zones and diversions Key trouble zones include a massive pothole at Bhera Enclave Chowk, a vehicle breakdown on Mathura Road near NFC Red Light.

Police have set up diversions—like rerouting traffic from Vikaspuri through Peeragarhi underpass and from Jwala Heri toward GH-14—to help ease the gridlock.

Extra cops deployed to manage traffic All traffic cops are on duty, with extra teams and motorcycle units out to manage the rush.

Illegally parked cars are being towed or fined on the spot.

Special focus is on busy markets like Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Connaught Place, which are expected to be packed.