Investment, digital arrest, boss scams: Delhi's biggest cyber traps
Delhiites lost close to ₹1,000 crore to cyber scams so far in 2025.
The biggest traps? Investment scams (where fraudsters, often posing as women online, promise high returns), digital arrest scams (scammers pretend to be cops or intelligence officers and threaten fake legal trouble), and boss scams (fake urgent payment requests that look like they're from your company's top brass).
Most of these scammers operate from abroad, with some help from locals who provide bank accounts and SIM cards.
How to spot a scam
Delhi Police's cybercrime unit managed to freeze about 20% of stolen money this year—twice as much as last year.
If you spot a scam, reporting fast on the 1930 helpline can help police block suspicious transactions.
Even though reported cases dropped in 2025 (184 cases till June, losses of ₹70 crore), Delhi is still a major target thanks to its digital reach.
Police are urging everyone to double-check payment requests and steer clear of sketchy investment groups or apps.