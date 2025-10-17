Investment, digital arrest, boss scams: Delhi's biggest cyber traps India Oct 17, 2025

Delhiites lost close to ₹1,000 crore to cyber scams so far in 2025.

The biggest traps? Investment scams (where fraudsters, often posing as women online, promise high returns), digital arrest scams (scammers pretend to be cops or intelligence officers and threaten fake legal trouble), and boss scams (fake urgent payment requests that look like they're from your company's top brass).

Most of these scammers operate from abroad, with some help from locals who provide bank accounts and SIM cards.