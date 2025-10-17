Next Article
IMD warns of rain, lightning in parts of Maharashtra today
India
IMD says Mumbai can expect light showers on Friday.
There's also a yellow alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Nasik, and the hilly areas of Nasik, Pune, and Kolhapur—mainly covering the Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra regions.
Precautions to take
Sudden rain and strong winds could mess with travel plans or outdoor hangouts, and lightning is a real safety risk.
It is advisable for everyone in these areas to stay alert and take precautions today—especially if you're heading out.
Weather in Mumbai on Thursday
On Thursday, Mumbai got a short but heavy downpour after a hot, sticky day—temperatures hit almost 36°C.
The rain cooled things off briefly but didn't do much for the humidity, which is pretty typical for October here.