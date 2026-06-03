Crisil tracker: tomato surge drove thali prices up in May

Food and energy prices rise

Tomatoes weren't alone; prices jumped another 23% just in May, making things tougher for households already dealing with high energy bills.

Veg oil rose about 8%, while LPG rose about 7%, while chicken for non-veg thalis got pricier due to heat affecting poultry.

On the bright side, onions, potatoes, and pulses actually got a bit cheaper this year, but overall thali inflation isn't going away soon.