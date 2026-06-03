Crisil tracker: tomato surge drove thali prices up in May
India
If your plate's been feeling pricier lately, you're not imagining it; veg thali prices went up 5% and non-veg by 7% in May 2026 compared to last year, says Crisil's Roti Rice Rate tracker.
The main culprit? Tomatoes, which shot up by 57% to ₹36 per kg thanks to lower harvests and heat damage.
Food and energy prices rise
Tomatoes weren't alone; prices jumped another 23% just in May, making things tougher for households already dealing with high energy bills.
Veg oil rose about 8%, while LPG rose about 7%, while chicken for non-veg thalis got pricier due to heat affecting poultry.
On the bright side, onions, potatoes, and pulses actually got a bit cheaper this year, but overall thali inflation isn't going away soon.