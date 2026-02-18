Croatia's PM Plenkovic visits India: What are the key takeaways
India
Prime Minister Modi just hosted Croatian PM Plenkovic—the first official Croatian PM visit to India.
Both leaders talked about boosting ties in trade, tech, investment, and cultural exchange.
Croatia's trade exchange grew by around 10% last year, and there's buzz around new partnerships in innovation, shipbuilding, and the blue economy.
Croatia's key spot on the Adriatic Sea could help connect India to Europe through major shipping routes.
Plus, more Indian workers in Croatia means stronger people-to-people links—making this partnership a win for both countries' economies and cultures.