CRPF officer kills 2 colleagues, injures another before shooting himself
What's the story
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues and injured another before killing himself at a camp in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday. The incident occurred at the CRPF's 34 Battalion camp in Katimari around 7:00am when assistant Sub-Inspector (GD) Ballani Premabaram, who was on duty at the main gate, reportedly opened fire on his colleagues.
Shooting aftermath
He took INSAS rifle from guard room
Quoting Nagaon Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das, PTI reported that Premabaram, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, was not carrying his service rifle.
"He took an INSAS rifle from the guard room and went to the rear side of the quarter guard, where he opened fire at Visnhu, who died on the spot. He then fired at Ramnawal Singh, who had come for document verification. Singh also died on the spot," he said.
Ongoing probe
Inquiry ordered to probe incident
"After firing at his colleagues, Premabaram went inside a barrack and shot himself dead," the officer said.
Senior CRPF and police officers have rushed to the camp following this tragic incident.
An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the circumstances surrounding this event.
The motive behind Premabaram's actions remains unclear at this time.