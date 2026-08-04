CRPF officer kills 2 colleagues, injures another before shooting himself

Quoting Nagaon Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das, PTI reported that Premabaram, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, was not carrying his service rifle.

"He took an INSAS rifle from the guard room and went to the rear side of the quarter guard, where he opened fire at Visnhu, who died on the spot. He then fired at Ramnawal Singh, who had come for document verification. Singh also died on the spot," he said.