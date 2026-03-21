Crude oil crosses $100, but India's petrol-diesel prices remain unchanged
Even with all the chaos in global oil markets, thanks to rising tensions in the Middle East and crude prices shooting past $100 a barrel, India's regular petrol and diesel prices haven't budged.
After U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, state-run oil companies did hike industrial diesel by ₹22 a liter and premium petrol by ₹2 a liter, but for most people filling up at the pump, it's business as usual.
LPG prices increased
If you use LPG at home or run a business, you might notice a difference: domestic LPG cylinders are now ₹60 pricier, while commercial ones are up by ₹115.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised every day at 6am to keep domestic fuel prices aligned with international crude oil prices and currency exchange rates.
Meanwhile, there's talk of easing Iranian oil sanctions to help cool things off in the market, but for now, your usual fuel stop shouldn't surprise you.