LPG prices increased

If you use LPG at home or run a business, you might notice a difference: domestic LPG cylinders are now ₹60 pricier, while commercial ones are up by ₹115.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised every day at 6am to keep domestic fuel prices aligned with international crude oil prices and currency exchange rates.

Meanwhile, there's talk of easing Iranian oil sanctions to help cool things off in the market, but for now, your usual fuel stop shouldn't surprise you.