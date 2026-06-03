CSE report: 76% of Delhi endured 6 years' heat stress
A new report from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) says that 76% of Delhi has been dealing with serious heat stress for at least six years between 2015 and 2024.
Nearly the entire city, about 99%, has crossed dangerous heat levels at least once in that time.
The most affected spots? Construction sites, markets, informal settlements, and even schools, which means a lot of people are feeling the heat.
CSE urges action as heat intensifies
Some areas in Delhi have seen land temperatures shoot past 60 degrees Celsius. Nights aren't bringing much relief either—Delhi's nighttime cooling is down by 9%.
The city's green cover has dropped from more than 25% in 2014 to about 14% in 2024, and water bodies are almost gone.
CSE is urging action: more cooling centers, better building designs, and a push to bring back green spaces to help people cope with rising temperatures.