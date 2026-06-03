CSE report: 76% of Delhi endured 6 years' heat stress India Jun 03, 2026

A new report from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) says that 76% of Delhi has been dealing with serious heat stress for at least six years between 2015 and 2024.

Nearly the entire city, about 99%, has crossed dangerous heat levels at least once in that time.

The most affected spots? Construction sites, markets, informal settlements, and even schools, which means a lot of people are feeling the heat.