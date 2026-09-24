Culture Ministry launches PM mementos e-auction of over 1,500 gifts
India
Ever wondered what happens to all those unique gifts Prime Minister Modi gets?
The Ministry of Culture kicked off the PM Mementos e-auction, putting over 1,500 of his presents up for grabs.
From replicas of Indian temples and traditional artworks to signed sports gear, it's a real mix that highlights India's culture and modern vibe.
Auction proceeds to Namami Gange Programme
Some standout items include a handcrafted map of Gujarat (₹60,000), a Rogan painting (₹45,000), a shooting jacket associated with Paralympian Avani Lekhara (₹2.25 lakh), and an autographed jersey of the Indian Para Table Tennis team.
All the money raised supports cleaning and conserving the River Ganga through the Namami Gange Programme, so you get to own something special while helping out a good cause.