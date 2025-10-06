Next Article
Cuttack violence: Durga idol immersion procession turns communal battleground
Cuttack, Odisha saw communal violence break out during a Durga idol immersion procession, prompting authorities to extend the internet shutdown by another 24 hours to help stop rumors from spreading.
A strict curfew is now in place in areas like Dargah Bazar and CDA-2 for at least 36 hours as officials work to calm things down.
8 people arrested for vandalism, arson
Police have arrested eight people for vandalism, arson, and attacking security personnel after reviewing CCTV footage.
Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh assured everyone that things are under control. Extra police teams are on the ground to keep peace until the situation stabilizes.