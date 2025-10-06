Cuttack violence: Durga idol immersion procession turns communal battleground India Oct 06, 2025

Cuttack, Odisha saw communal violence break out during a Durga idol immersion procession, prompting authorities to extend the internet shutdown by another 24 hours to help stop rumors from spreading.

A strict curfew is now in place in areas like Dargah Bazar and CDA-2 for at least 36 hours as officials work to calm things down.