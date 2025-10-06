Next Article
Gujarat's rain saga continues; IMD predicts more showers
Gujarat's been seeing some serious downpours lately, thanks to a Western Disturbance and a trough moving through the region.
The IMD says light to moderate rain will stick around in several areas until Wednesday—so keep those umbrellas handy.
Just to clear things up, this isn't linked to Cyclonic Storm Shakti out over the Arabian Sea.
Over 1,000mm rain across 97 talukas
Rain has been widespread, but Dehgam in Gandhinagar topped the charts with 45mm, while Jodiya in Jamnagar got 30mm.
This monsoon season has already brought Gujarat about 117% of its usual rainfall—over 1,000mm across 97 talukas!
Kutch has taken the biggest hit with nearly 148% of its average rain, followed by South Gujarat at about 123%.
More showers are on the way for several districts through midweek.