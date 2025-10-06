Gujarat's rain saga continues; IMD predicts more showers

Over 1,000mm rain across 97 talukas

Rain has been widespread, but Dehgam in Gandhinagar topped the charts with 45mm, while Jodiya in Jamnagar got 30mm.

This monsoon season has already brought Gujarat about 117% of its usual rainfall—over 1,000mm across 97 talukas!

Kutch has taken the biggest hit with nearly 148% of its average rain, followed by South Gujarat at about 123%.

More showers are on the way for several districts through midweek.