Cyclone Montha: Andhra Pradesh asks for urgent ₹902cr relief after major damage
Cyclone Montha hit Andhra Pradesh hard on October 28 with winds up to 100km/h.
Over 3,100 villages in 24 districts were affected, impacting nearly a million people.
The state has asked the Center for ₹902 crore in immediate relief to help recover from the widespread damage.
Why does this matter?
The cyclone caused massive losses: crops on over 1.6 lakh hectares were ruined, hurting more than three lakh farmers; roads and bridges were damaged; and numerous houses were destroyed.
State leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a revised damage estimate topping ₹6,300 crore.
Quick central support is crucial to help communities rebuild homes and get daily life back on track.