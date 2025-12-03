Cyclone Montha: Andhra Pradesh asks for urgent ₹902cr relief after major damage India Dec 03, 2025

Cyclone Montha hit Andhra Pradesh hard on October 28 with winds up to 100km/h.

Over 3,100 villages in 24 districts were affected, impacting nearly a million people.

The state has asked the Center for ₹902 crore in immediate relief to help recover from the widespread damage.