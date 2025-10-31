Next Article
Cyclone Montha damages over 4.5l acres of crops in Telangana
Cyclone Montha began making landfall on October 28, continuing into the early hours of October 29, leaving a trail of damage across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Over 4.5 lakh acres of crops like cotton, paddy, maize, and soya were hit in Telangana alone, with key districts such as Warangal and Khammam seeing major losses.
Estimated ₹820 crore loss in Andhra Pradesh
The cyclone wiped out crops on 1.76 lakh hectares in Andhra Pradesh too, causing an estimated ₹820 crore loss and resulting in two reported deaths.
Cotton quality has dropped because of excess moisture, so mills are now picky about buying—meaning many farmers may struggle to sell their harvest for a fair price this season.
If delays continue, things could get even tougher for growers across several states.