National Unity Day: Modi leads tributes to Sardar Patel

Run for Unity, Bharat Parv among events held

Patel's legacy is still big news because he showed what real leadership looks like when India needed it most.

Across the country, events like the 'Run for Unity' in Delhi (flagged off by Amit Shah) and a two-week Bharat Parv festival are encouraging people across the country to take pride in India's diversity.

Leaders from all sides called Patel a "great patriot" and urged everyone to draw inspiration from his vision for a more united, stronger India.