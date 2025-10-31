National Unity Day: Modi leads tributes to Sardar Patel
October 31 was all about remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel—India's first Home Minister and the "Iron Man" who brought 562 princely states together after independence.
National Unity Day saw Prime Minister Modi lead tributes at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, where he unveiled a special coin and stamp and called for everyone to keep working toward unity.
Run for Unity, Bharat Parv among events held
Patel's legacy is still big news because he showed what real leadership looks like when India needed it most.
Across the country, events like the 'Run for Unity' in Delhi (flagged off by Amit Shah) and a two-week Bharat Parv festival are encouraging people across the country to take pride in India's diversity.
Leaders from all sides called Patel a "great patriot" and urged everyone to draw inspiration from his vision for a more united, stronger India.