Cyclone Montha hits Andhra Pradesh; Telangana on alert
India
Cyclone Montha hit Andhra Pradesh late Tuesday night, and now Telangana is on alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall this Wednesday.
The IMD has issued orange alerts for several districts like Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli, while others are under yellow alerts for possible isolated downpours.
Heavy rain expected in Hyderabad
If you're in Hyderabad or nearby areas, expect moderate rain through the day—so keep an eye on weather updates.
Heavy rain could mean waterlogging and travel delays.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh already faced the worst of the cyclone, with emergency teams sent out before landfall.
Stay safe and stay informed!