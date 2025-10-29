Cyclone Montha hits Andhra Pradesh; Telangana on alert India Oct 29, 2025

Cyclone Montha hit Andhra Pradesh late Tuesday night, and now Telangana is on alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall this Wednesday.

The IMD has issued orange alerts for several districts like Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli, while others are under yellow alerts for possible isolated downpours.