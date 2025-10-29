IMD warns of heavy rain in south, east, central India

Thunderstorm alert for east and central India

It's not just the south—East and Central India (think Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal) are in for thunderstorms too.

Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh get their heaviest rain on October 29; Bihar and east Madhya Pradesh follow on October 30-31.

Over in the west, Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat (especially Saurashtra and Kutch) will see rain through October 31.

Northeast states like Assam and Meghalaya should brace for heavy showers from October 30 to November 2 as well.

Stay safe out there!