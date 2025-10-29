Delhi Police arrest 'spy' with Iran, Pakistan links 

The Delhi Police have arrested a 59-year-old man identified as Mohammad Adil Hussaini on charges of running an espionage and fake passport racket. The accused is known by many identities, such as Syed Adil Hussain, Nasimuddin, and Syed Adil Hussaini, and allegedly had links with foreign contacts, including nuclear scientists, India Today reported, quoting sources. A police source told PTI that the accused was in contact with a nuclear scientist residing abroad and had traveled to numerous countries, including Pakistan.

Espionage details Fake passports, ID cards linked to sensitive installations recovered During a search, police recovered one original and two fake Indian passports from Hussaini. He is also accused of procuring three ID cards linked to a sensitive installation with forged documents. The Special Cell said the racket was operating from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, where fake IDs and passports were being manufactured. During police interrogation, Hussaini allegedly confessed to obtaining nuclear designs from a Russian scientist and selling them to another based in Iran.

Confession details Hussaini allegedly made a lot of money from the deal Hussaini reportedly made a lot of money from the deal, part of which he invested in a property in Dubai, while the rest was spent lavishly. Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that Adil is a resident of Tata Nagar, Jamshedpur. "Adil and his brother Akhtar Hussaini are suspected of supplying sensitive information to foreign countries and procuring multiple Indian passports using forged documents," he was quoted as saying.