Delhi Police arrest 'spy' with Iran, Pakistan links
What's the story
The Delhi Police have arrested a 59-year-old man identified as Mohammad Adil Hussaini on charges of running an espionage and fake passport racket. The accused is known by many identities, such as Syed Adil Hussain, Nasimuddin, and Syed Adil Hussaini, and allegedly had links with foreign contacts, including nuclear scientists, India Today reported, quoting sources. A police source told PTI that the accused was in contact with a nuclear scientist residing abroad and had traveled to numerous countries, including Pakistan.
Espionage details
Fake passports, ID cards linked to sensitive installations recovered
During a search, police recovered one original and two fake Indian passports from Hussaini. He is also accused of procuring three ID cards linked to a sensitive installation with forged documents. The Special Cell said the racket was operating from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, where fake IDs and passports were being manufactured. During police interrogation, Hussaini allegedly confessed to obtaining nuclear designs from a Russian scientist and selling them to another based in Iran.
Confession details
Hussaini allegedly made a lot of money from the deal
Hussaini reportedly made a lot of money from the deal, part of which he invested in a property in Dubai, while the rest was spent lavishly. Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that Adil is a resident of Tata Nagar, Jamshedpur. "Adil and his brother Akhtar Hussaini are suspected of supplying sensitive information to foreign countries and procuring multiple Indian passports using forged documents," he was quoted as saying.
Ongoing probe
Mumbai Police have also arrested Akhtar
His brother Akhtar was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police. The brothers allegedly posed as scientists from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and had obtained fake identity cards, per TOI. Another suspect, who is said to run a cafe, has been detained, while others linked to the operation remain at large. Officials are now looking into how many people got fake passports through this network. Hussaini was produced before a Delhi court and remanded to seven days of police custody.