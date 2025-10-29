IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms in Maharashtra; yellow alert issued

Rainfall expected in neighboring Gujarat too

The culprit is a depression in the east-central Arabian Sea moving northeast at about 8km/h, sitting roughly 420km from Mumbai as of 2:30am on October 29.

IMD expects light to moderate rain in many parts of Maharashtra, with heavier downpours possible in Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra.

Rainfall is predicted in Gujarat from October 29 to 31, with very heavy rain likely over Saurashtra and Kutch—so precautions are key there too.