IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms in Maharashtra; yellow alert issued
Heads up, Maharashtra—IMD has put out a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms across several districts thanks to a brewing weather system over the Arabian Sea.
Areas like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Thane, and more are likely to see light showers and some thunder.
Locals are being urged to stay safe and avoid waterlogged spots.
Rainfall expected in neighboring Gujarat too
The culprit is a depression in the east-central Arabian Sea moving northeast at about 8km/h, sitting roughly 420km from Mumbai as of 2:30am on October 29.
IMD expects light to moderate rain in many parts of Maharashtra, with heavier downpours possible in Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra.
Rainfall is predicted in Gujarat from October 29 to 31, with very heavy rain likely over Saurashtra and Kutch—so precautions are key there too.