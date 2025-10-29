Cyclone Montha hits Telangana, red alert issued in 2 districts

Crops damaged, coal production affected

Since Tuesday evening, Hyderabad's roads—especially in Gachibowli and Madhapur—have been waterlogged and traffic is a mess.

In Khammam district, paddy and cotton crops have taken a hit, and coal production in Manuguru has been significantly affected by flooding.

The Paleru reservoir is nearly full, so officials are keeping an eye on things as the IMD says more storms are likely in the coming hours.