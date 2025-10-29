Next Article
Cyclone Montha hits Telangana, red alert issued in 2 districts
India
Cyclone Montha has hit Telangana, bringing persistent heavy rains and making daily life tough in Hyderabad and nearby districts.
The IMD has issued a red alert for Khammam and Warangal, telling people to stay indoors, while several other areas are on orange alert.
Crops damaged, coal production affected
Since Tuesday evening, Hyderabad's roads—especially in Gachibowli and Madhapur—have been waterlogged and traffic is a mess.
In Khammam district, paddy and cotton crops have taken a hit, and coal production in Manuguru has been significantly affected by flooding.
The Paleru reservoir is nearly full, so officials are keeping an eye on things as the IMD says more storms are likely in the coming hours.