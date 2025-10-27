Cyclone Montha to bring rain to Bengaluru: IMD India Oct 27, 2025

Heads up, Bengaluru—Cyclone Montha is brewing in the Bay of Bengal and is expected to strengthen into a severe storm by October 28, 2025.

While it's making landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, its outer bands are likely to bring rain and cloudy skies to much of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.