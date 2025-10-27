Next Article
Cyclone Montha to bring rain to Bengaluru: IMD
Heads up, Bengaluru—Cyclone Montha is brewing in the Bay of Bengal and is expected to strengthen into a severe storm by October 28, 2025.
While it's making landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, its outer bands are likely to bring rain and cloudy skies to much of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.
What to expect
Expect light to moderate showers in Bengaluru and nearby districts like Mysuru and Tumakuru until October 27.
Some areas—like Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan—could see heavier downpours.
The IMD suggests keeping an eye on weather alerts and being prepared for possible waterlogging in low-lying spots.
Stay safe and keep those umbrellas handy!