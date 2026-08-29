Cyclone Warning Centre forecasts coastal Andhra rain till Sept 2
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The Cyclone Warning Centre says moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema until September 2.
This is all thanks to a low-pressure system brewing over the Bay of Bengal, which is set to move across Odisha soon, so keep those umbrellas handy.
Rain deficit and sea warnings
The state's been dealing with a serious rain deficit this season, over 50% less than usual, which has hit districts like Prakasam and Annamayya especially hard, making things tough for farmers and water supplies.
Also, if you're into fishing or boating, it's best to stay off the sea for now: rough winds (up to 50km per hour) and choppy waters are expected along the northern coast and Yanam through August 30.