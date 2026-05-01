Daan Singh confesses to killing wife and son for ₹3cr
India
What looked like a tragic car accident in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, this year turned out to be a chilling insurance scam.
Daan Singh allegedly killed his wife Lata, a police constable, and their son just to claim ₹3 crore through insurance, departmental compensation and service benefits.
His story didn't add up, and after some digging, police said he confessed in April 2026.
Brothers in custody over car fire
Singh staged a family holiday, drugged Lata and their son, then, with help from his brother Ravi, set their car on fire.
Villagers rushed to help but couldn't save Lata.
Now, police are also looking into the suspicious death of Singh's first wife.
Both brothers are currently in custody as the investigation continues.