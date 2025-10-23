Defense Acquisition Council clears ₹79,000cr proposals for armed forces

The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , has given the green light to a slew of capital acquisition proposals at a meeting. The total cost of these proposals is around ₹79,000 crore. The move is aimed at boosting the operational capabilities of the Indian Army , Navy, and Air Force.

Army upgrades Proposals for Indian Army The DAC meeting, held at South Block in New Delhi, gave Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for several key procurements. For the Indian Army, these include the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground-Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES), and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Cranes. The NAMIS will enhance the Army's ability to destroy enemy tanks and bunkers, while GBMES will provide continuous electronic intelligence on enemy emitters.

Navy upgrades Approvals for Indian Navy The DAC also approved several procurements for the Indian Navy. These include Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30mm Naval Surface Guns (NSGs), Advanced Lightweight Torpedoes (ALWTs), Electro-Optical Infra-Red Search and Track Systems, and Smart Ammunition for the 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount. The LPDs will enhance the Navy's capacity to conduct amphibious operations along with humanitarian missions.