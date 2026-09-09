DAC clears 300km RVV-BD for Su-30 MKI under 1.10L/cr package
India
India is giving its Su-30 MKI fighter jets a boost by adding the Russian RVV-BD missile, which can hit targets up to 300km away, even those deep in enemy territory like surveillance planes and refuelers.
This move was just cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council as part of a major ₹1.10 lakh crore defense package.
IAF upgrades follow Pakistan PL-15 claim
With over 260 Su-30s in its fleet, the Indian Air Force is stepping up after Pakistan has claimed that its Chinese-made PL-15 missiles were used against Indian fighter aircraft during Operation Sindoor.
Along with the new RVV-BD missile, India's "Super Sukhoi" upgrades will add a new AESA radar and electronic warfare gear, helping the IAF stay sharp and ready for any regional threats.