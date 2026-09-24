Dalit student Sahil Wakode suicide spotlights IIT-Bombay caste abuse allegations
The tragic suicide of Sahil Wakode, a Dalit student at IIT-Bombay, has put the institute under a harsh spotlight.
The controversy centers on how the administration handled allegations of exam cheating against Wakode, and things escalated when Professor Suryanarayana Doolla was accused of caste-based abuse and abetment.
The incident has sparked protests and renewed conversations about caste discrimination on elite campuses.
Faculty allege IIT-Bombay procedure failures
Some faculty members are openly criticizing IIT-Bombay for not following proper procedures, like failing to provide a new answer sheet or setting up the right disciplinary committee.
There are also concerns that Wakode was pressured into confessing.
Recently leaked CCTV footage shows purported proof that Wakode was in the wrong by allegedly using unfair means but leaves out what happened next.
Meanwhile, both an internal committee and Mumbai police are investigating, with debates continuing over whether the institute acted fairly and transparently.