Dalit teen in Tamil Nadu dies by suicide after humiliation

A 16-year-old Dalit girl from Usilampatti, Tamil Nadu, died by suicide on August 25 after facing alleged caste-based humiliation during her school admission.

The headmistress reportedly scolded the girl after she asked her mother not to stand with folded hands and straightened her hands, then used a casteist slur before asking them to leave.

The incident left the girl deeply upset, according to her mother, and has led to protests by her relatives demanding action against the headmistress.