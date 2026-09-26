Darbhanga girl allegedly sexually assaulted by 2 men after exam
India
A young girl in Bihar's Darbhanga district was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men after she accepted a ride home from an acquaintance following her exam.
Instead of taking her home, one youth took her to another village, where another young man was present, and the assault happened.
Her family later lodged a complaint after she informed them.
Police arrest both suspects, seize motorcycle
Police arrested both suspects and seized the motorcycle allegedly used in the incident.
Senior officers are overseeing the case, working to piece together what happened, and checking if anyone else was involved.
The team is also making sure to protect the girl's identity throughout the investigation.