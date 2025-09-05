Dating app used to sell drugs; 9 people arrested

Duo previously arrested in July 2024

The duo sourced MDMA from a Nigerian supplier in Bengaluru, selling it locally for ₹15,000 per gram.

Even after being charged with drug offenses in July 2024, they jumped back into the trade once out on bail.

Police seized 100gm of MDMA and 10 mobile phones during the raid.

Among those arrested were professionals—a surgeon, an IT recruiter—and a sex worker; one detainee was found HIV positive, raising health concerns.

Everyone involved is now under investigation as police dig deeper into this interstate network.