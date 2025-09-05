IIT Madras tops NIRF 2025, followed by IISc, IIT Bombay

Rankings now include sustainability and research integrity

The rankings aren't just about academics anymore—there's a fresh focus on sustainability and social impact with a new SDG category.

Plus, for the first time, colleges are being checked for research integrity (think: fewer dodgy papers).

IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kanpur round out the top spots.

The changes show how Indian higher education is stepping up to global standards while keeping things ethical and inclusive.