IIT Madras tops NIRF 2025, followed by IISc, IIT Bombay
IIT Madras just kept its crown as India's best institute in the NIRF 2025 rankings.
The latest NIRF list now covers 17 categories, reflecting a broader view of what makes a great college.
Rankings now include sustainability and research integrity
The rankings aren't just about academics anymore—there's a fresh focus on sustainability and social impact with a new SDG category.
Plus, for the first time, colleges are being checked for research integrity (think: fewer dodgy papers).
IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kanpur round out the top spots.
The changes show how Indian higher education is stepping up to global standards while keeping things ethical and inclusive.