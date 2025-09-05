Next Article
Delhi weather: Rainfall expected today; air quality improves
Delhi's Friday is shaping up to be cool and rainy, with the IMD forecasting cloudy skies and moderate showers.
The morning started at 23.7°C—almost 2 degrees below normal—and it should warm up to around 33°C later in the day.
Humidity is high at 87%, so expect that sticky, monsoon vibe.
Palam received most rainfall; AQI at satisfactory level
Rainfall has been a bit of a mixed bag across the city: Palam got the most with 13.3mm, Safdarjung saw 7.6mm, while Aya Nagar stayed dry.
On a brighter note, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was a pretty decent 67 this morning—well within the "satisfactory" range—so you can breathe easy even if you're dodging puddles today.