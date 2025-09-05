Delhi weather: Rainfall expected today; air quality improves India Sep 05, 2025

Delhi's Friday is shaping up to be cool and rainy, with the IMD forecasting cloudy skies and moderate showers.

The morning started at 23.7°C—almost 2 degrees below normal—and it should warm up to around 33°C later in the day.

Humidity is high at 87%, so expect that sticky, monsoon vibe.