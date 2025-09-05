Doctors remove parasitic twins from 20-day-old baby's abdomen
Doctors at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, pulled off something extraordinary—they removed two parasitic twin fetuses from the abdomen of a 20-day-old baby girl.
The mother had been expecting triplets, but in a twist of fate, two underdeveloped fetuses formed inside their sibling—a super rare condition called fetus in fetu that's been reported fewer than 200 times worldwide.
What is fetus in fetu?
Fetus in fetu happens when one twin develops normally and the other stays underdeveloped inside the body.
The baby was brought to the hospital with a swollen belly and trouble feeding because her organs were being squeezed.
Doctors waited two days to get her stable before surgery.
How doctors saved the baby
A team led by Dr. Anand Sinha spent two careful hours removing both parasitic twins without harming any major organs.
After about a month in recovery, the little one went home healthy and complication-free—a big win for medical science and neonatal care!