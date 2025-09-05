Government proposes doubling vehicle fitness test fees

Draft rules and feedback window

Under the draft rules, vehicles aged 15-20 years will pay ₹500 (motorcycles) or ₹1,000 (three-wheelers) for fitness tests—bigger vehicles will pay more, and anything over 20 years gets hit with double those rates.

The government also wants to make automated testing centers standard for more accurate checks.

You've got 30 days to share your feedback if you want your voice heard on these changes aimed at cleaner, safer roads.