Government proposes doubling vehicle fitness test fees
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways just proposed a major fee hike for getting older vehicles certified as roadworthy.
If your vehicle is over 20 years old, you could soon pay double the current testing fees.
The move, announced in September 2025, is all about cutting down pollution and making roads safer—especially since an earlier proposal this year was rolled back after pushback.
Draft rules and feedback window
Under the draft rules, vehicles aged 15-20 years will pay ₹500 (motorcycles) or ₹1,000 (three-wheelers) for fitness tests—bigger vehicles will pay more, and anything over 20 years gets hit with double those rates.
The government also wants to make automated testing centers standard for more accurate checks.
You've got 30 days to share your feedback if you want your voice heard on these changes aimed at cleaner, safer roads.