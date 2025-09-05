Next Article
Yamuna touches record levels in Delhi, low-lying areas flooded
Water released from the Hathnikund barrage has caused the Yamuna River to overflow, flooding low-lying parts of Delhi and Ghaziabad.
On Friday, water at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge nearly matched Thursday's high, leading to business disruptions.
Officials say the situation should improve soon as water levels are expected to drop.
Evacuations have occurred in Ghaziabad, particularly in Badarpur village.
Swimming or boating in river prohibited
Authorities are asking people not to swim or boat in the river for safety.
In Ghaziabad's Badarpur village, 55 families were safely moved out with help from disaster response teams—relief camps now have food and milk for kids.
Efforts are also underway to strengthen river embankments so more villages don't get flooded.