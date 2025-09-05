Next Article
Man blackmails woman for weeks, threatens kid in shocking case
A 23-year-old man named Gaurav has been arrested in Greater Noida after allegedly threatening a woman by using her son's safety as leverage.
He reportedly entered her home under the pretext of speaking with her, threatened her child, and then forced the woman to undress while filming her—using these videos to blackmail her over several weeks.
Accused now faces serious charges
On September 2, Gaurav sent the explicit videos to the victim's husband in Ahmedabad and even posted them online, which finally pushed the woman to contact police.
Officers quickly tracked him down and arrested him; his phone has been seized as they investigate whether he targeted anyone else.
Gaurav now faces serious charges under criminal and IT laws.