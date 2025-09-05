Delhi lawyers' strike enters 4th day over video-call testimonies
Delhi's lawyers started a strike this week after the police issued a circular allowing formal witnesses to testify by video call from a designated place for deposition.
The legal community says this move breaks earlier promises made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 2, 2025, who had assured that depositions wouldn't happen from police stations.
Advocate Nagendra Kumar called out the circular for going back on those commitments, pointing out that the circular itself distinguishes between routine witnesses, who might testify via video call, and key witnesses, who still need to show up in person.
Tension between legal community and police continues
The strike highlights ongoing friction between Delhi's lawyers and the police.
The Coordination Committee of All Delhi Bar Associations had paused protests earlier when they received assurances from the government—but with this new rule, they're back on strike and pushing to make sure court procedures stay fair and transparent.