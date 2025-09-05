Delhi lawyers' strike enters 4th day over video-call testimonies India Sep 05, 2025

Delhi's lawyers started a strike this week after the police issued a circular allowing formal witnesses to testify by video call from a designated place for deposition.

The legal community says this move breaks earlier promises made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 2, 2025, who had assured that depositions wouldn't happen from police stations.

Advocate Nagendra Kumar called out the circular for going back on those commitments, pointing out that the circular itself distinguishes between routine witnesses, who might testify via video call, and key witnesses, who still need to show up in person.