Ghaziabad rains disrupt services at local hospitals India Sep 05, 2025

Heavy rains just hit Ghaziabad hard, causing real trouble for local hospitals.

The women's post-op ward at MMG District Hospital had to close because of leaks and damp ceilings, so 30 patients were moved to other wards.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar says they're working on a ₹35 crore upgrade to fix things up by the end of this year.