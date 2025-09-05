Next Article
Ghaziabad rains disrupt services at local hospitals
Heavy rains just hit Ghaziabad hard, causing real trouble for local hospitals.
The women's post-op ward at MMG District Hospital had to close because of leaks and damp ceilings, so 30 patients were moved to other wards.
Dr. Rakesh Kumar says they're working on a ₹35 crore upgrade to fix things up by the end of this year.
Dasna Community Health Center also got flooded
Dasna Community Health Center also got flooded, with staff using pumps and heavy machines to clear water—thanks to high roads and poor drainage.
Mahesh Pratap Srivastava from Dasna Nagar Panchayat pointed out that a big drain carrying industrial waste is making things worse with backflow issues.
Officials say they're taking steps at places like Loni to keep patient areas dry and services running smoothly.