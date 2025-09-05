Cloudburst in J&K's Ramban damages 283 houses, 4 dead
A sudden cloudburst hit Drubla village in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir on August 29, triggering flash floods and landslides.
The disaster damaged roads, water lines, and power supply—leaving over 950 people evacuated and shifted to safer places and four dead.
A total of 283 houses were damaged—fully, severely or partially—as the region struggled with blocked roads and snapped utilities.
Relief camps set up
Authorities have set up 15 relief camps offering food, shelter, and medical help to those forced out of their homes.
Restoration teams are working nonstop to fix water schemes and power lines—even as fresh rain keeps undoing their progress.
Despite the tough conditions, local officials say they're focused on getting life back to normal for everyone in Drubla.
Importance of quick response teams
This disaster highlights how extreme weather can upend lives overnight—forcing entire communities to rely on emergency support.
It's a reminder of why quick response teams (and a little bit of community spirit) are so important when nature throws a curveball.