Dayanand, Hemlata and Vidyadevi killed in Shimla HRTC bus collision
India
A serious accident near Shimla on Thursday claimed three lives when a car carrying a family collided head-on with an HRTC bus on National Highway 205, about 20km from the city.
The victims were Dayanand, his wife Hemlata, and his mother Vidyadevi.
Police register rash driving negligence case
Dayanand and Hemlata died at the scene, while Vidyadevi passed away at IGMC Shimla. Their son Manish survived with injuries and is being treated.
Thankfully, all passengers on the HRTC bus were unharmed.
Police have started investigating the cause of the crash, registering a case for rash driving and negligence.