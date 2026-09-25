DDA mandates safety audits for Delhi pre-2001 high-rise buildings
Delhi's getting serious about building safety: DDA just announced that all high-rise buildings, including malls, hospitals and educational institutions, that were constructed or sanctioned before March 21, 2001, and certain buildings less than 15 meters high and attracting high footfall, including group housing societies, institutional buildings, hospitals and cinema halls, sanctioned before March 21, 2001, need a full safety audit.
This comes after some scary recent collapses and covers everything from malls and hospitals to busy housing societies and cinemas.
All inspections are set to wrap up in three months.
Government-approved engineers to inspect buildings
The main goal is to make sure these places can handle earthquakes, since Delhi sits in a high-risk zone.
Government-approved engineers will check the buildings, and owners have to fix any issues found or face penalties.
The push follows the tragic Satya Niketan collapse earlier this month that killed seven people; legal action is already underway against those responsible, highlighting why these checks matter more than ever.