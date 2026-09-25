DDA mandates safety audits for Delhi pre-2001 high-rise buildings

Delhi's getting serious about building safety: DDA just announced that all high-rise buildings, including malls, hospitals and educational institutions, that were constructed or sanctioned before March 21, 2001, and certain buildings less than 15 meters high and attracting high footfall, including group housing societies, institutional buildings, hospitals and cinema halls, sanctioned before March 21, 2001, need a full safety audit.

This comes after some scary recent collapses and covers everything from malls and hospitals to busy housing societies and cinemas.

All inspections are set to wrap up in three months.