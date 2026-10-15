Dead fish in Yamuna near Burari raise drinking water concerns
A wave of dead fish showed up along the Yamuna River near Burari, north Delhi, on October 14, worrying locals and conservationists.
Experts cited the possibility of untreated industrial effluents and low dissolved oxygen levels.
As Hemant Garg put it, "We should be wary as drinking water is also sourced from this part of river."
This isn't just about the fish.
Haryana drains suspected of polluting Yamuna
Locals noticed a strong stench and similar fish deaths upstream in Haryana, which is unusual for this time of year.
Environmental groups suspect nearby drains may be dumping industrial waste into the river.
Activist Pankaj Kumar says these fish deaths are a warning sign for both the environment and public health, especially since recent tests show water quality has dropped below safe levels.