Deadly Delhi blaze kills 21 despite January court safety order India Jun 03, 2026

A major fire in Delhi took 21 lives after a building with blocked emergency exits and nonworking fire extinguishers went up in flames.

Despite a court order back in January to fix these safety gaps, nothing much changed, leaving people trapped when thick smoke spread fast.

Survivors say they couldn't escape because exits were blocked, showing just how badly safety rules were ignored.