Deep depression brings Odisha heaviest monsoon rain in 20 years
Odisha just got hit with its heaviest monsoon rain in 20 years, and it's turning daily life upside down.
A deep weather depression crossed the coast near Andhra Pradesh's Kalingapatnam and brought intense downpours and strong winds on September 24, forcing schools to close in eight districts such as Koraput and Rayagada.
Normal routines have taken a serious hit.
Tentulikhunti records 395mm rainfall
Six districts have been especially hard-hit: 37 blocks and 273 villages are dealing with torrential rain. Tentulikhunti saw a whopping 395mm of rain in just one day.
A large tree fell across the Rayagada-Vizianagaram highway and the Koraput-Rayagada railway line, stranding people and cutting off travel.
In Gajapati district alone, 5,000 residents were moved to cyclone shelters for safety as rainfall intensified and around 139 landslide-prone spots were flagged by officials.
Local officials are working to clear the road.