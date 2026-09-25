Deep depression floods Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, thousands evacuated
India
A deep depression brought flooding and landslides to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
Thousands were evacuated as roads and trains got blocked, with the India Meteorological Department saying the storm should weaken soon.
Travel is tough right now, and authorities issued alerts and evacuation advisories.
Visakhapatnam records 28cm rain
Landslides canceled four trains in Odisha, while Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh saw a massive 28cm of rain.
Schools are closed in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Koraput and Rayagada, with a red alert out for Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi, and an orange alert for Ganjam, with more heavy rain expected.
Authorities are on high alert and closely monitoring things as the weather unfolds.