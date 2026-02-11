Defence Acquisition Council to meet on ₹3.25 lakh crore proposal

Deal will boost IAF's operational capabilities

This move is a game-changer for the Indian Air Force, which needs more jets to reach its full squadron strength.

The plan includes both single- and twin-seat Rafales: 18 will come straight from France, while 96 will be built in Nagpur—part of plans for licensed manufacture that could integrate India into Dassault's global supply chain and support production and upgrades over time.

With these new jets (plus those already flying), the IAF gets a big tech boost until homegrown fighter planes are ready after 2035.

For young Indians interested in tech, defense, or aerospace careers, this deal signals major opportunities ahead.