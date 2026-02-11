Defence Acquisition Council to meet on ₹3.25 lakh crore proposal
India's Defence Acquisition Council is meeting on February 12 to consider a proposal for the purchase of 114 Rafale F4 fighter jets and is likely to grant an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) — the first formal step in the procurement process.
The proposal is estimated at about ₹3.25 lakh crore, but any contract would still require subsequent commercial negotiations and government approvals, so a signing before French President Macron visits later this month is not assured.
If it goes through, this will be India's biggest-ever defense buy.
Deal will boost IAF's operational capabilities
This move is a game-changer for the Indian Air Force, which needs more jets to reach its full squadron strength.
The plan includes both single- and twin-seat Rafales: 18 will come straight from France, while 96 will be built in Nagpur—part of plans for licensed manufacture that could integrate India into Dassault's global supply chain and support production and upgrades over time.
With these new jets (plus those already flying), the IAF gets a big tech boost until homegrown fighter planes are ready after 2035.
For young Indians interested in tech, defense, or aerospace careers, this deal signals major opportunities ahead.