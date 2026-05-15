Delhi 2027 census starts door-to-door visits with nearly 50,000 enumerators
India
Delhi's 2027 census is shifting gears. After the online self-enumeration wrapped up on May 15, teams of nearly 50,000 enumerators are heading out from May 16 to visit about 3 million homes in MCD wards/areas.
The door-to-door survey runs through June 14 and aims to cover every neighborhood, block by block.
Delhi survey asks 33 housing questions
Surveyors will ask residents a set of 33 questions about their house materials, utilities like water and lighting, and who owns what.
Skipping the survey isn't really an option: officials say refusing could mean penalties under the Census Act.
Once this phase ends, get ready for the population count in February 2027.