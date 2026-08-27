Delhi: 21-year-old woman stabbed to death; gym trainer suspected
What's the story
A 21-year-old woman, identified as Muskan, was allegedly stabbed to death inside her rented house in New Mahavir Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Delhi, on Wednesday evening. She was a student and part-time model. The accused is believed to be Imran, a gym trainer at the establishment frequented by Muskan. He is currently absconding, and police teams are working tirelessly to locate him.
Emergency response
Neighbors rushed to her aid
Muskan was home alone when the alleged attack took place. Neighbors rushed to her aid after hearing her screams and found her lying in a pool of blood.
She was declared dead at a nearby hospital due to multiple stab wounds.
As per Times Now, her friends told reporters that Muskan was the youngest of three sisters.
Reportedly, one of the victim's elder sisters lives in Chandigarh.
Accusations surface
Family accused Imran of harassment before
One of Muskan's friends claimed that her sisters had previously alleged that Imran was harassing her.
"He had done it a long time ago as well. After this incident, suspicion immediately fell on him," he said.
Muskan and Imran had known each other for around one-and-a-half years, with the former rejecting the latter's advances, Times Now reported.
The police are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace Imran and understand the sequence of events leading to Muskan's death.