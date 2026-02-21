Delhi: 25-year-old delivery executive killed by speeding car
India
A 25-year-old delivery executive named Hem Shankar lost his life early Saturday morning in West Delhi after a speeding Hyundai Verna hit his electric scooter near Subhash Nagar Metro.
The car was reportedly going around 150km/h.
Sadly, even though he was rushed to the hospital, doctors couldn't save him.
Driver arrested, investigation underway
Police have arrested the driver, Mohit Kumar, who works as an MCD contractor. An FIR has been filed and the car's been seized.
Hem's friends and colleagues are now calling for justice, while police continue their investigation into what exactly happened.